The hibernating days of winter are behind us. The temperature is rising, and it’s time to hit the town—convenient timing, as gala season is officially upon us. The calendar is filling up with parties and events. And whether honoring art, fashion, or philanthropy, they’re all a good excuse to don your best party dress and raise money for some important causes. Per usual, New York City is at the center of it all, with events honoring the New York Academy of Art, the American Ballet Theatre, and more. But Los Angeles is holding its own as well, starting off the season with the MOCA Gala and after party. In addition, there’s the Martha Graham Dance Company Gala, promising a performance by FKA Twigs, and the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner & Auction, which is set to honor civil rights activist and former first female chairperson of the NAACP Myrlie Evers-Williams.

As anyone can see, it’s gearing up to be another exciting party season, and you won’t want to miss one dress, honoree, or private performance from any of these events. Make sure to keep track of all the celeb-filled goings-on throughout spring, here.

BFA/Victor Arriola The French took over Chateau Marmont on April 10 in celebration of Isabel Marant’s 30th anniversary—and her return to Los Angeles after a decade. Kate Bosworth and her husband, Justin Long, joined in on the festivities, along with Laura Harrier, Aminé, Ashley Graham, Gabbriette, and more stars. Guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at a candlelit table along with a special performance by the indie group The Marías.

BFA/Victor Arriola A newly blonde Gabbriette took on the evening in a completely sheer, knit dress.

BFA/Victor Arriola Rapper Aminé, meanwhile, went for a more casual look in a dual-pattern flannel and jeans.

BFA Los Angeles officially entered the spring event circuit when, on April 4, Thom Browne joined forces with Saks fashion director Roopal Patel to host a dinner at Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow. The evening was held in celebration of Thom Browne’s new capsule collection available exclusively at Saks, which mixes Browne’s usual East Coast ethos with California flair in an array of women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and handbags.

BFA Janelle Monáe, Diane Keaton, and more guests enjoyed some signature Mr. Chow dishes, including lobster shumai, Beijing chicken, and Ma Mignon in their head-to-toe Thom Browne looks. Keaton embraced her usual androgynous aesthetic in a full plaid suit, with an oversize belt cinching her waist. Friend of the house Monáe, meanwhile, was as cool as ever with a long black coat draped over the shoulders of her blazer.

BFA Also in attendance were Danai Gurira, Aurora James, and Andrea Riseborough, who seemed to pluck some influence from the country trend taking over fashion at the moment. The actress paired her white tweed skirt suit with a Hector bag and a bolo tie, looking like she was ready to bust out dancing to Cowboy Carter at any moment.

Getty Images for Museum of Moder Meanwhile, in New York, MoMA held its Black Arts Council Benefit at the museum. This year, the event honored scholar and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill as well as artist Glenn Ligon. Proceeds for the event benefited the Council and their efforts in acquisitions, exhibitions, and educational programming focused on engaging a more diverse audience for the museum. Here, Gayle King poses for a photo on the step and repeat.

Courtesy of MoMA Attendees at the event included Ming Smith, Agnes Gund, and Deanna Lawson, who enjoyed cocktails in the museum’s garden lobby and atrium followed by a catered dinner. The evening was completed with a performance by Cautious Clay, backed by the Community band.

Photo by Deonte Lee/BFA Artists abounded at the TriBeCa Ball on April 1 in New York City—but the painter and sculptor Neil Jenney was the one in the spotlight. The New York Academy of Art honored the contemporary artist for his work and impact on a new generation of artists, bringing in a guest list that included Helena Christensen (shown here), Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy. (The young artists inspired by Jenney’s career had an opportunity to mount their works, which were on display throughout the event space.) The Academy transformed into part-studio, part-party for the festive evening, with stilt walkers, contortionists, and musical performances taking place throughout the event’s five floors.

Liev Schreiber and Eileen Guggenheim Photo by Deonte Lee/BFA Later in the night—following the VIP preview where Liev Schreiber, artist Will Cotton, and more enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres—the event opened up and more guests were welcomed in for the Studio Party. Over 800 art enthusiasts and supporters gathered to celebrate the Academy. Together, they raised over $570,000 that evening.

@scottruddevents The Guggenheim Museum threw a party the following night that was all about young arts patrons. On April 2, the 2024 Young Collectors Council held a shindig inside the museum to raise money for both the Guggenheim and the Young Collectors Council Art Fund. Guests like RHONY star Erin Lichy, pictured here with influencer Serena Kerrigan, marveled at the iconic interior, which had been transformed by artist and programmer Rachel Rossin. Brooklyn-based Rossin—whose mediums include painting, installation, performance art, and virtual reality—turned the rotunda into a disco dance floor bathed in green light, with many of her pieces mounted throughout the space.

@scottruddevents The evening kicked off with a dinner in the museum’s Wright Restaurant, where attendees celebrated the recipient of the 2024 LG Guggenheim Award, Shu Lea Cheang. Later, artist Chloe Wise, model Emira D’Spain, and more guests enjoyed a DJ set by The Muses as they danced in Rossin’s reimagined rotunda. Attendees also had the opportunity to check out the Guggenheim’s two current exhibitions, “Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility” and “By Way Of: Material and Motion in the Guggenheim Collection.”

Bre Johnson/BFA.com Guggenheim curator Ashley James and American Artist (center) were also in attendance.