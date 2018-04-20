In case you've never looked at Rihanna's Twitter , April 20, also known as 4/20, holds a special meaning. To put it bluntly—sorry, not sorry—it's an annual celebration of marijuana. RiRi, though, like many of her celebrity peers, from Jennifer Aniston, Madonna, and Cameron Diaz, to more obvious stoners like Matthew McConaughey and Seth Rogen, doesn't need 4/20 as an excuse to light up. In fact, as cannabis continues to be legalized across the United States (with nine recreational states and counting) and the culture around it evolves, more and more are becoming empowered to step out as fans of weed—without the stigma of someone who wears drug rugs reeking of nag champa. To help you keep track of who will be celebrating the most this April 20, we rounded up the obvious stoners and the not-so-obvious ones.

Rihanna

Is there any major pop artist who's championed weed more than Rihanna? Her Instagram is littered with photos of the Barbados-born singer with a blunt in hand. Her music artwork is full of green references too, like the album cover for the deluxe version of her sixth album Talk That Talk where she's mid-exhale, or the single art for "Diamonds" that features her hands rolling up a blunt filled with the precious stone. She's even dressed as Mary Jane for Halloween before. But perhaps nothing tops the time she was photographed rolling a blunt on the bald head of her bodyguard, which she later posted to Instagram. It didn't stay on the app long, though, after some critics voiced their dissent, Rihanna removed the photo and issued a nonofficial statement on Twitter: "I'm crazy, and I don't pretend to be anything else."

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's marijuana exploits are just as legendary as Rihanna's. Well before he was starring as a stoner in Harmony Korine's upcoming modern take on Cheech & Chong alongside Snoop Dogg—which, by the way, the director hopes to show with weed smoke in theaters —McConaughey was smoking weed on his own. One fateful night in 1999, he was taken to jail by Austin police for marijuana possession and "disturbing the peace." In reality, McConaughey was playing the drums naked and dancing around his house. He later opened up about it to Playboy , saying, "What's wrong with beating on your drums in your birthday suit? I have no regrets about the way I got there.... But what's the lesson? Shut the window that has the beautiful scent of jasmine blowing in, because it's two in the morning and you might wake a neighbor."

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson may have famously quit smoking two years ago, after decades of being a proud stoner, but he's still an avid activist on the advisory board for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Not to mention, he tried opening up a dispensary in Hawaii but was ultimately denied, as Vanity Fair reported and talked about opening a weed restaurant with Willie Nelson. Last year, Harrelson revealed he had quit smoking to Vulture , saying, "They think I’m a party animal, which...I am a party animal. I mean, that might be one thing. But I am a party animal. But on the other hand, I haven’t.… I’m now extremely moderate and…I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago." But we'll never forget the time he smoked throughout an interview with Playboy , saying, "I've seen it printed that I’m a marijuana activist, and I understand that, but it’s really just something I enjoy.... I like the mellow vibe of herb, its uninhibiting effect. For me, it’s a better drug than any of the others, and since we’re all drug addicts, I don’t think it’s a bad choice."

Jennifer Aniston

There are Woody-level stoners and then there are demure ones like Jennifer Aniston. When she was married to Brad Pitt, she said of her reputation as a pothead, in a 2001 Rolling Stone interview, "That's a funny one, too. Because you see something like that—me and my husband, hooked on drugs. Then you read the story, and it says you smoke pot. It's not even cocaine or shooting heroin. Pot!... I mean, I enjoy it once in a while. There's nothing wrong with that. Everything in moderation. Geez, Louise. I'm drowning and I can't get out. I wouldn't call myself a pothead. Let's pick a new topic, please? My mother and father will be reading."

Brad Pitt

As for Aniston's ex, Pitt has suffered a much larger reputation as a stoner. Weed was even credited as a factor in his impending divorce from Angelina Jolie. It was also what allegedly inspired Pitt to accept Quentin Tarantino's offer for a role in Inglourious Basterds as the director revealed to Jimmy Kimmel, per Vulture . “We’re poppin’ rosé and he’s got this really cool Pink Floyd kind of rosé,” Tarantino said. “We’re knocking it back, and then a smoking apparatus of some sort found its way on the table. It was like a pop can, red with a little silver stripe. When Brad woke up the next day, he was like, Ughhhhhhh. He sees the smoking apparatus and he starts counting the empty bottles of wine. It was six."

Pitt later said of his fondness for weed to The Hollywood Reporter , “I was hiding out from the celebrity thing; I was smoking way too much dope; I was sitting on the couch and just turning into a doughnut; and I really got irritated with myself.”

Madonna

Madonna has also credited marijuana for some of her past questionable decisions, like the time she dropped a bunch of f-bombs in a 1994 interview with David Letterman. "It wasn't because I was excited about you," she told the host in a later interview in 2009. "I think it may have had something to do with the joint I smoked before I came on."

Jennifer Lawrence

America's sweetheart has also combined weed and live television before. In 2015, she revealed to Andy Cohen after much pressing that she has in fact smoked up before the Oscars, though she wouldn't reveal which year. Instead she said, "I saw my brother smoking out of a bong before one of the Oscars, which I won’t say which one,” as Page Six reported .

Lawrence isn't totally shy to talk about her past experiences with weed. Last year she revealed that, quite impressively, she once outsmoked Woody Harrelson. "Woody Harrelson told me, 'Slow down, Jen, this isn't Jamaica,'" she told Variety . "That's when I was like... 21 or 22. I was like, oh my god, I just outsmoked Woody Harrelson. It was such a big moment."

Cameron Diaz

Other celebrity duos hanging out and smoking weed that you didn't know about? Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg, apparently. Diaz talked about their cannabis connection on Lopez Tonight in 2012, telling the host, "We went to high school together, [Snoop] was a year older than me. He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair and I'm pretty sure I got weed from him. I had to have!"

Justin Timberlake

Diaz also may have bonded with her ex Justin Timberlake over weed, as the artist told Playboy , per E! News , "The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking. Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high."

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is just as forthcoming about smoking weed. Back in 2012, she told Vanity Fair , “You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog,” she says. “It was taken the day the movie [ Twilight ] came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18.... The next day it was like I was a delinquent slimy idiot, whereas I’m kind of a weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot,” she continues. “Big deal.”

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman may not seem like a stoner, but back in her college days, she was lighting up often. "I love stoner comedies. I smoked weed in college, but I haven’t smoked in years," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2011. “I’m too old. I wish I was that cool, but I’m like an old lady now. I’m in bed by 10 p.m. I can’t do that anymore.”

John Legend

One thing about John Legend you may not know is that the artist, husband of Chrissy Teigen and father, is a legal marijuana advocate. In 2013, Legend rallied for the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis, telling the Huffington Post, “I think we need to legalize marijuana. There’s no good reason to continue prohibition, and we need to consider ending prohibition in general. I don’t know if prohibition has ever been an effective way of getting people not to use banned substances.... They find a way to use them, criminals find a way to sell them, and a lot of people get killed. A lot of communities get destroyed because of the black market that comes up, because people want something and they find a way to get it....” One year earlier, when Maine and Maryland legalized same-sex marriage and Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana, Legend tweeted, "Oh snap. Marijuana and same sex marriage doing alright tonight too."

Lady Gaga

Another musician who supports same-sex marriage and marijuana consumption is Lady Gaga. Back in 2011, she told Anderson Cooper that it was essential to her songwriting process, as MTV noted . "I smoke a lot of pot when I write music. I'm not gonna sugarcoat it for 60 Minutes ," she said. "What artists do wrong is they lie, and I don't lie. I'm not a liar."

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg has also been candid about her use of marijuana, specifically medical marijuana for her glaucoma. “With each sip comes relief—from pressure, pain, stress, discomfort,” she said of vaping in a column for the Denver Post titled “My vape pen and I, a love story." Goldberg is such a fan of medical marijuana she even launched her own company that makes CBD products specifically for menstrual cramps, among other things. “For me, I feel like if you don’t want to get high high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort,” she told Vanity Fair . “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work.”

Frances McDormand

Almost a decade before recreational would set a legal precedent, Frances McDormand rallied for it in her cover story for High Times . "I'm a recreational pot smoker," she said in 2003. "Because it's not a constant in my life, I don't say it should be made legal so that it's more available. But from a medical point of view, I have friends who need to use it. Why should they have to look so hard for the thing that makes them better?"

Miley Cyrus

As far as obvious stoners go, Miley Cyrus is near the top of the list. The artist and provocateur has approached near-Rihanna levels of weed selfies on Instagram. Before she went "completely clean" and quit, telling Jimmy Fallon, “It’s like no one’s ever died from weed, but no one’s ever smoked as much as I did,” Miley smoked during a performance at the MTV EMAs and gave away free gold leaf rolling papers during the peak of her stoner era, her Bangerz tour.

Seth Rogen

Perhaps no celebrity is as obvious of a stoner as Seth Rogen, the guy who made the ultimate stoner film, Pineapple Express . Of his wedding day, Rogen said he was "totally f---ing baked the whole day...there were probably 100 people smoking weed there." He also told Howard Stern in the same interview that "when I was promoting 'Green Hornet,' Sony asked me to not tell too many weed stories. And I said, 'I don't think I'm capable of doing that.' It's kind of the only thing I can talk about.... I'll admit to smoking weed all the time but I'll never admit to being stoned." When he found out he won an award for being Top CelebStoner, Rogen replied, "I don’t know what to say. It's just such an honor. And...uh...um...what was I talking about? Something about weed? I can't remember. Never mind."