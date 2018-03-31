For some, this weekend, bookended by Good Friday and Easter Sunday , is consumed by holiday festivities. But for others, it’s marked by a far more auspicious occasion: the official opening of the baseball season, which got underway Thursday. Amazon, it appears, subscribes to the latter camp, as the Hollywood Reporter announced Friday that the streaming service is developing a series reboot of A League of Their Own , the 1992 baseball dramedy starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks.

Will Graham, of Mozart in the Jungle , and Abbi Jacobson, of Broad City and also of several coloring books , have signed on to co-write and executive produce the new half-hour comedy series, which, as THR noted, “is being described less as a traditional reboot and more as a modern look at the story.” (Jacobson will not appear on screen.) Of course, many contemporary reboots of classic films and vintage series are being sold as such—think, for example, of Wet Hot American Summer or last summer’s action-comedy Baywatch movie. (Amazon also acquired rights to adapt the Lord of the Rings trilogy for the small screen back in November, a reboot that purportedly will pick up before The Fellowship of the Ring and feature “previously unexplored stories .”) The “traditional reboot” is dead, maybe?

Anyways, Dottie, the protagonist played by Davis in the original film, will be absent from the series, though Graham and Jacobson apparently reached out to Davis to “get [her] blessing,” according to THR . The series follows the team featured in the original film—the Rockford Peaches—from the inception of the All-American Girls’ (Women’s?) Professional Baseball League through subsequent seasons, tracing shifting national politics as well as the players’ own exploits. ( And it’s funny.) But despite the shift in focus, there’s still ample reason to hope for the reboot-mandated cameo appearances by the original cast—given that original cast included the likes of Madonna as center fielder Mae Mordabito and Rosie O’Donnell as third basewoman Doris Murphy, as well as Hanks as the team manager whose line, “There’s no crying—there’s no crying in baseball ,” howled from the dugout, has transcended its source. For now, at least.

