Adam Sandler –currently promoting his role in every Carhartt-wearing downtown New York person’s favorite movie, the Safdie Brothers’s epic, undeniably excellent Uncut Gems –has revealed an odd Hollywood social scene nugget: apparently, he’s friends with Daniel Day-Lewis , and they’ve been close for years? A beautiful odd couple! This is like how Bob Saget and John Mayer are best friends, but so, so much better.

In an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Wednesday, Sandler mentioned that Day-Lewis had called him to tell him how much he enjoyed Gems. He also apparently refers to the legendary actor as “Danny.”

The Sandman said he got the call while shopping for sneakers at Macy’s. “I’m getting my sneakers and then I look down at my phone and it’s Daniel Day-Lewis,” he said. “He starts talking about grabbing the seat in front of him. ‘I couldn’t let go of the seat in front of me,’ and just saying how much he dug the movie, he dug [Kevin Garnett], he dug the guys.”

It’s a bit of a strange pairing on its surface. But Sandler, in addition to being an enormous box office draw and a huge Hollywood power player (his production company, Happy Madison, is mind-bogglingly successful), is known as a kind and enormously likeable person, with countless A-lister friends.

In a wonderful profile for the New York Times Magazine , writer Jamie Lauren Keiles called up fourteen of Sandler’s nearest and dearest, all of whom effusively praised the actor. “I would lead with ‘Loyalty is his motto,’” said Jennifer Aniston . “I love, love, love him!” said Paul Thomas Anderson. Drew Barrymore said she’d do “anything for Adam.” Conan O’Brien called Sandler “incredibly loyal and nice,” while the notoriously prickly mega-producer Scott Rudin said that he has “enormous, enormous affection for him.”

Daniel Day-Lewis: you are not alone.