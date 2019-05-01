We should all handle breakups as well as Adele . Today, the pop singer broke her silence in the wake of her split from her husband Simon Konecki. No, she didn't ask for sympathy or support. Instead, she poked fun at herself, reminding the world how she became the most relatable pop star currently making music.

Adele shared a diptych of two moods: One where she looked on the verge of tears and another from her and James Corden's Carpool Karaoke installment where was at the top of her game. “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” read the caption above the photos.

The joke marks the first time Adele has posted anything personal since news of her breakup form Konecki circulated. Two weeks ago, Adele's rep confirmed that the pair, who share 6-year-old Angelo, had parted ways. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the rep told the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Loading View on Instagram

Adele has always been private about the relationship she shared with Konecki, which became a tabloid subject at the top of 2017 when they were first seen wearing what looked like wedding rings. Not long after she confirmed that she and Konecki had indeed gotten married when accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year. “I love you, my manager, my husband and my son—you’re the only reason I do it,” she said at the time. Before that, she briefly talked about her relationship with Konecki on 60 Minutes in 2015, saying, “He cares about me more than anything, but he doesn’t care about the style of music that I make and stuff like that. He just loved it. It’s only because of [Konecki] and because of our kid and stuff that I’m all right.”

The last time she spoke about Konecki, in a 2017 cover story for Vanity Fair , she talked about how much she prioritizes their marriage over her music, saying, “All of my relationships are more important to me than any tour I’ll ever do. If my relationship with Simon or my relationship with Angelo started to flounder a bit now, I would pull out of my tour... He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing.”