On Monday night, news broke of an unexpected celebrity coupling: The Sun announced that Adele and grime superstar Skepta (born Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr.) are dating in the wake of the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki. “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” a source told the tabloid (Skepta’s recent exes include Naomi Campbell ). “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

“They’re spending more and more time together,” the source continued. “Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

The musicians have reportedly been in close contact since Adele’s April divorce. Both stars hail from Tottenham in North London, and have been friends for at least the last few years. They’ve been spotted on dates, and Adele also attended the rapper’s 37th birthday party in London two weeks ago.

The Sun may have the info, but after the news broke excitement mounted for the inevitably excellent Bossip headline. The site did not disappoint.

Adele and Skepta have been friends for the past few years. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he told ES magazine in 2016. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

That same year, the singer expressed her Skepta fandom on social media, a move that the rapper said encouraged him to keep going with his music career. “She gassed me up,” he told the IBTimes UK a few months later. “One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well.”

“I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever,” he added. “She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

Fans are excited for whatever sad album comes about as a result of this blessed union.