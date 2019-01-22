Adriana Lima is officially single. The Brazilian model has ended her year-and-a-half relationship with Turkish writer and self-help guru Metin Hara, as a source confirmed to People. No reason was given for their split, but it's been months since the pair shared a photo together on social media.

Back in October of last year, Hara uploaded a selfie of himself and Lima hanging out in New York City with a caption that suggested that the pair were working through issues, as anyone in a healthy relationship does. “True courage for a man is to love her scars,” he wrote. The photo was posted to his account more than a year after the couple was first linked together.

In July 2017, Lima and Hara were photographed engaging in some PDA, for the first time, while relaxing on a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey. The following summer, Hara posted a tribute to Lima on their one-year anniversary, writing on Instagram, “If you’re in your bed and I am in mine, one of us is in the wrong place… It has been exactly one year that I’ve met you… You’ve made me the luckiest man on earth… Happy birthday my angel. My wise woman, my sanctuary… I am on my way home…”

Lima has yet to issue a statement on their breakup, but the supermodel has talked about finding inner happiness while single before. Before she and Hara were first romantically linked, when she was fresh out of a relationship with New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey in March 2017, she shared that she had gotten married to herself. "WHATS UP WITH THE RING?" she wrote in all-caps Instagram caption below a selfie where she showed off her new ring. "ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME LADIES LOVE YOURSELF AND YES I AM SINGLE"

Lima's other loves of her life? Her children, as she shared last February. When the model posted a selfie with her two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, from her former marriage to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić, she wrote, "My Love, my life....my reason to live..... family the strongest bond, no judgment, no matter what love always win..... thank you my 2 angels for the happiness you bring into my life..... mummy is the luckiest ❤️."