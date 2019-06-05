Within two years, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have become one of the biggest power couples in entertainment and sports. But back when the baseball player was just starting out, he was merely dreaming of the person who would go on to become his partner. Rodriguez confirmed that he's been waiting most of his life for a chance with J. Lo when he shared a throwback video clip where a reporter asked about his "dream date."

His answer? Lopez, of course. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” the then-23-year-old joked. When Rodriguez shared the old clip, he added in the caption, “I just had a feeling.”

It didn't take long after Rodriguez posted the video for Lopez to hop in the comments, speaking for the rest of us when she wrote, “OMG...I love this too much,” to which Rodriguez replied, “when you know, you know.”

Loading View on Instagram

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has dug up a memento of his longtime crush. This past October, he shared a framed autograph from J. Lo that was made out to him a while back, with the caption, "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo."

Loading View on Instagram

This past February the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary with A-Rod marking the occasion on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words. From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

Loading View on Instagram

Lopez has also opened up about how the pair ended up together, telling Vanity Fair , "It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn't normally do. I almost yelled out 'Alex,' but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that. I could literally just have walked away. But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say, 'Hey.'"

That "hey" has now blossomed into an engagement —and a treasure trove of #TBTs like this one.