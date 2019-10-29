Alexander Wang 's career is officially heading down the toilet. In a good way though, we assure you.

The celebrity-beloved designer is set to host a new celebrity talk show titled Potty Time . The name cuts right to the chase of the show's central conceit: he'll be interviewing his celebrity friends inside a bathroom. According to Deadline , these won't be just any old bathrooms either, but those at "the most highly sought-after events in entertainment, fashion and pop culture." The show is set up at Quibi, media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg's big bet on short form video meant to be watched on your phone (over $1 billion is being spent on content for the service, and talents like Justin Timberlake, Chrissy Teigen , Stephen Spielberg, and Zac Efron have signed on to provide content as well). Each episode will also feature a guest co-host, as well as "candid conversations, fun games and bathroom banter."

Wang seems like a natural to crossover into television. He's certainly amassed quite an enviable rolodex from which to pull celebrity guests. His show is a must-walk for models like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Madonna, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian have all sat front row over the years. Stars like Beyoncé, Zoë Kravitz, and Amy Schumer have walked the red carpet in his designs. Miley Cyrus once danced topless at one of his afterparties. He's also got a knack for being unafraid to embrace what's next. His brand was one of the first in high fashion to acknowledge the appeal of Kylie Jenner , and he dressed YouTuber James Charles at the most recent Met Gala . In other words, we should expect a vibrant mix of guests pulled from the #WangGang.

Wang, of course, is not the first designer to find a home on the small screen. Isaac Mizrahi is a constant on TV—always popping up on QVC and various reality competition shows—and he even hosted his own chat show on Style in the '00s. Michael Kors and now Brandon Maxwell have served as permanent judges on Project Runway . Couture designer Jean-Paul Gaultier hosted the particularly wild British late night program Eurotrash for five years in the '90s.

While the bathroom twist seems odd, it's not completely out of left field. Wang set his Spring 2014 campaign, starring model Anna ewers, in a public restroom.

Quite a few pivotal scenes on the fashion satire Absolutely Fabulous happened in bathrooms, as did a few of Saturday Night Live 's Maya Rudolph-as-Donatella Versace skits. And the annual bathroom selfie at the Met Gala is now something of a tradition, as well.

“Being given the opportunity to recontextualize the talk show format is a dream,” Wang said in a statement provided to Deadline . “Pushing the boundaries on an institutionalized model is something I’m always up for. I’m very excited to work with the innovative and creative team at Quibi who are leading the conversation in short-form entertainment.”

It's unclear when, exactly, Potty Time will premier, but Quibi is slated for a Spring 2020 launch.

