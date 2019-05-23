Over the past handful of years, Chrissy Teigen has emerged as a voice of reason on Twitter —a place where people dole out their opinions like facts, however unwarranted—and now she's taking the next step: becoming the judge of us all in real life. The model turned internet and television personality has just landed a new deal that will see her presiding over countless others on a reality TV show called Chrissy's Court .

The show's format will be similar to that of Judge Judy : Teigen will hear both sides of a small claims case and then make her decision, which will be legally binding, as Variety notes . She will also be joined by her mom Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, who makes frequent appearances on her social media, and will be serving as the show's bailiff. There's no word yet on if Luna Stephens, her three-year-old daughter with John Legend, will be acting as her deputy, but fingers crossed.

While the premiere date has to be announced, the Quibi show will be easy to digest—and not just because of Teigen's witty remarks. The show will an entry into that growing category of short- to medium-form content: each episode clocks in at under 10 minutes and the first season will consist of 10 installments.

Naturally, Teigen's statement announcing the show is hilarious. “When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” she said of the famed TV jingle law firm. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

Chrissy's Court is just one TV project in the works for the in-demand personality and chef. She is also working on a food-related TV project with David Chang of Momofuku fame's Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios in conjunction with Hulu. Plus, the streaming service has tapped Teigen in a two-year development deal for original programming, which may include things like a talk show or scripted drama series, as Variety notes. That's all in addition to Teigen's role as a co-host on Lip Sync Battle .

Considering how universally beloved Teigen's opinions are, though—judging by her Twitter following of over 11.2 million— Chrissy's Court could be her biggest hit yet.