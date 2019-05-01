Chrissy Teigen may be the mayor of Twitter , but Instagram is where most of us get to witness her expertise as a chef.

Still, those Instagram Stories highlights are just giving us a tiny taste of the process behind successfully making pan seared fish or shishito peppers. How else are we supposed to get a real deep dive on every little step the chef takes from prepping to plating a meal? Well, that's where Hulu comes in. Per reports from Variety , Teigen is finally getting her own cooking show that you can stream from your laptop as you shuffle around your kitchen trying to make an edible dinner. Cohosted by the Momofuku founder David Chang , the series will be a Hulu , Vox Media Studios, and Suit & Thai Productions collaboration with the working title of Family Style.

Hulu saw Netflix 's success with Salt Fat Acid Heat, Chef's Table , and Street Food, and decided to raise the stakes in the streaming wars with its own version of what its calling "premium food-centric programming."

“I’m hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people’s ideas of what food television can and should do," Chang said of the new series. "I think there’s an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they’re hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways.”

In the past, a chef would start with a cooking show before expanding a personality-based empire, but Teigen is no stranger to doing things a little differently than the rest. Her career as a chef was born from a strong social media foundation, and after two best-selling cookbooks ( Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More ) and a Cravings line of cookware with Target, it's about time Teigen hosted her own show. She's also inked a first-look deal with Hulu via Suit & Thai, meaning we might get a Teigen talk show, scripted series, or anything else the tastemaker can imagine adding to her plate.

Family Style will certainly not be Teigen's first hosting gig (she currently stars as the resident hype woman on Lip Sync Battle ), nor is it the first time she has appeared on a cooking show. In 2014, she was the judge on a short-lived MTV series called Snack Off, guest hosted ABC's daytime food talk show The Chew a handful of times between 2014 and 2016, and of course made an appearance on Khloé Kardashian 's late-night talk show, Kocktails With Khloé. She also had a part in a little-known Cooking Channel holiday special called Cookies & Cocktails , which also starred her husband, John Legend .

And speaking of Legend, according to Teigen's cookbooks, he dabbles a little bit in the cooking world himself, so hopefully what Family Style really delivers is some premium Legend-family content on our screens when it premieres on Hulu.

