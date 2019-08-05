Socialite Amanda Hearst's wedding spared no expense. It was held at Hearst Castle in California, the bride wore five different dresses, and the guest list included VIP names like Nicky and Paris Hilton and Lauren Bush Lauren. Here's everything we know about one of the biggest society weddings of the summer.

On Friday, the great-granddaughter of publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst married 47-year-old Joachim Rønning, a Norwegian film director whose credits include 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Yes, he seems to specialize in spooky Disney sequels). The Daily Mail reports that the wedding was a "four-day affair" and that the bride's stylist, Micaela Erlinger, spearheaded the five white dress looks Hearst wore over the course of the weekend. For the actual "I do" ceremony, her gown was Oscar de la Renta .

Hearst, who founded "ethical luxury" apparel site Maison de Mode, requested that her gown be made "sustainably," and the fashion house obliged. "The silk faille of the gown, designer Fernando Garcia explains, comes from the Taroni mill, which won the sustainable producer award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in 2017," reported Town and Country . Garcia told the publication, “This fabric and all other elements were items we already had in house so we did not have to incur any fuel usage for transportation...The boning was taken from an existing gown from a previous collection and reused in Amanda’s gown, so it was made to be completely sustainable!”

The guest list included Hearst's childhood friends and fellow heiresses Nicky and Paris Hilton (who also DJ'd), her stepfather and '80s literary icon Jay McInerney, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, Kick Kennedy, Lydia and Patty Hearst, and Bush family daughters Ashley and Lauren. The newlyweds' first dance was to the track "When You Wish Upon A Star" from the Disney flick Pinocchio . The couple got engaged at the beginning of 2019, according to Page Six.

Rønning posted a picture from the ceremony to Instagram on Sunday with the caption "Our cathedral ❤️," and his new wife commented, "I love you so much, sweetie ☺️." She also changed her Instagram display name (not her @ handle) to Amanda Rønning. See below for all the glamorous looks from this weekend:

