All of the Celebs Who Have Gotten Married In Summer 2019 (So Far)

The biggest trend in celebrity weddings this summer? Secrecy. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman reportedly held a covert, small ceremony before their official wedding day, as did Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz didn't reveal until months after the fact that they'd quietly tied the knot. And Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Vegas, with Diplo operating as their wedding photographer. Perhaps these stars were scared off of big celebrations by the royal spectacular that was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding? More than a year later, that storied event remains the subject of intrigue. See for yourself, with this look at the most notable nuptials of the season.