All of the Celebs Who Have Gotten Married In Summer 2019 (So Far)

The biggest trend in celebrity weddings this summer? Secrecy. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman reportedly held a covert, small ceremony before their official wedding day, as did Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz didn't reveal until months after the fact that they'd quietly tied the knot. And Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Vegas, with Diplo operating as their wedding photographer. Perhaps these stars were scared off of big celebrations by the royal spectacular that was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding? More than a year later, that storied event remains the subject of intrigue. See for yourself, with this look at the most notable nuptials of the season.
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty

YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous married model and heiress Nats Getty (great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty) in July 2019. The wedding was attended by both Caitlyn Jenner and Trisha Paytas.

Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford
Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford

Amy Landecker married her Transparent co-star Bradley Whitford in July 2019.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

In early July, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz revealed that they secretly married all the way back in February 2019.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee
David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee finally tied the knot in July 2019 after nearly two years of dating. The two actually met for the first time in 2006, when Foster appeared as a mentor on McPhee's season of American Idol.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor—Queen Elizabeth II’s second cousin once removed—married Thomas Kingston on May 18th at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, nearly one full year after that other royal wedding everybody is still talking about.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt met in church in 2018 and tied the knot roughly a year later, in June 2019.

PLS Pool
Dimitri Rassam and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi

A royal wedding between Princess Charlotte Casiraghi (granddaughter of Grace Kelly) and film producer Dimitri Rassam took place in Monaco on June 1, 2019.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz coyly confirmed her engagement to Karl Glusman in October 2018 during an interview with Rolling Stone. The following year, on May 23, it was reported that the two had secretly married. The official ceremony—which included Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern as guests—took place in Paris at the end of the month.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez married Joe LoCicero in a private ceremony in May 2019.

Pierre Suu
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas became the third Jonas Brother to tie the knot when he and his longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner wed at a last minute ceremony in Las Vegas, recorded by Diplo, after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. The two held their second, more official ceremony the following month in Paris.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco in April 2019.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch married Patrick Carney of The Black Keys in Louisiana on April 20, 2019.

Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco
Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco

Marc Jacobs married Char DeFrancesco in April 2019, nearly a year after proposing to his partner with a flash mob in Chipotle.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley married in March 2019, two months after a secret civil service ceremony. Of course, the official wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss married his longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in February 2019. The two tied the knot in New Orleans, in the presence of Lea Michele and John Stamos.

