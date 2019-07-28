All of the Celebs Who Have Gotten Married In Summer 2019 (So Far)

YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous married model and heiress Nats Getty (great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty) in July 2019. The wedding was attended by both Caitlyn Jenner and Trisha Paytas.
Amy Landecker married her Transparent co-star Bradley Whitford in July 2019.
In early July, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz revealed that they secretly married all the way back in February 2019.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee finally tied the knot in July 2019 after nearly two years of dating. The two actually met for the first time in 2006, when Foster appeared as a mentor on McPhee's season of American Idol.
Lady Gabriella Windsor—Queen Elizabeth II’s second cousin once removed—married Thomas Kingston on May 18th at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, nearly one full year after that other royal wedding everybody is still talking about.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt met in church in 2018 and tied the knot roughly a year later, in June 2019.
A royal wedding between Princess Charlotte Casiraghi (granddaughter of Grace Kelly) and film producer Dimitri Rassam took place in Monaco on June 1, 2019.
Zoë Kravitz coyly confirmed her engagement to Karl Glusman in October 2018 during an interview with Rolling Stone. The following year, on May 23, it was reported that the two had secretly married. The official ceremony—which included Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern as guests—took place in Paris at the end of the month.
Gina Rodriguez married Joe LoCicero in a private ceremony in May 2019.
Joe Jonas became the third Jonas Brother to tie the knot when he and his longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner wed at a last minute ceremony in Las Vegas, recorded by Diplo, after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. The two held their second, more official ceremony the following month in Paris.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco in April 2019.
Michelle Branch married Patrick Carney of The Black Keys in Louisiana on April 20, 2019.
Marc Jacobs married Char DeFrancesco in April 2019, nearly a year after proposing to his partner with a flash mob in Chipotle.
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley married in March 2019, two months after a secret civil service ceremony. Of course, the official wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Darren Criss married his longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in February 2019. The two tied the knot in New Orleans, in the presence of Lea Michele and John Stamos.