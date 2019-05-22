Did Zoë Kravitz take a page out of Justin Bieber’s wedding playbook? According to a source from Us Weekly , the Big Little Lies star secretly wed her fiancé, Karl Glusman. Harper’s Bazaar also reported that the two have indeed wed. According to sources, the clandestine nuptials will be followed by a proper wedding bash in June, which will reportedly take place in France. You might recall that in September of last year, Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pulled something similar , when they allegedly got married in a New York courthouse.

As for Kravitz and Glusman, the duo has been engaged since October 2018, which the actress elaborated on in an interview with Rolling Stone . “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said. “No, I’m engaged! I haven’t told anyone yet—I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” One would think that Glusman would have pulled out all the stops for a proposal befitting a star of Kravitz’s caliber. Nope. “He nailed it,” she said of the relatively chill affair. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Kravitz admits that Glusman had initially planned to propose in the City of Love, but their schedules got in the way. But even the familiar confines of their home couldn’t stop Glusman from feeling the weight of the moment. “I could feel his heart beating so fast—I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’” Kravitz said. “I was actually worried about him!”

And if the reports of a June wedding ceremony are indeed true, Kravitz is poised for a massive 2019. She’s also set to reprise her role as the blissed-out yoga instructor Bonnie Carlson when the second season of Big Little Lies premieres on June 9 on HBO. Could we be in for a wedding/premiere hybrid? Just a thought.

