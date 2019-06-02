Charlotte Casiraghi , 32, daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace (Kelly), got married at noon on Saturday to film producer Dimitri Rassam, 37. Congratulations!

The two are parents to six-month-old baby boy Balthazar and made their engagement public a little over a year ago, in March 2018, after a proposal during a ski trip. At the time, tabloids reported that the two would wed that summer in Sicily.

According to People , the "civil ceremony" was held in the Monegasque palace, a detail we include mostly to justify using the word Monegasque, a very fun word that everyone should try to use as often as possible. The so-called "pink palace" was also the location of Princess Caroline's first marriage and hosted both of Princess Charlotte's brothers' civil ceremonies. There will reportedly be a bigger wedding celebration next weekend in France (Rassam is French), but somehow we still haven't received our invitations yet. Strange.

The princess wore an Yves Saint Laurent brocade dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, per a press release. The fabric is reminiscent of the brocade skirt and jacket the bride's grandmother wore for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956, though that ensemble was designed by MGM costumer Helen Rose.

Per a source that spoke to People , the bride and groom have "actually known one another for a while,” and maintained “a remote friendship of many years.” Rassam is the son of model and actress (and Bond girl!) Carole Bouquet. According to IMDb , Rassam's next project is Playmobil The Movie , due out this year, AKA the European answer to The Lego Movie .

In addition to Balthazar, both the bride and groom have a child each from previous relationships; all three children attended yesterday's ceremony, as were members of the Monaco royal family and Rassam's half-brother and cousin. Mazel tov to this beautiful blended family!

See pictures from the ceremony and reception, curated by the devoted fan accounts, below:

