Leave it to Devon Windsor to host a lavish wedding with her fellow Victoria's Secret models in tow.

The Victoria's Secret model married her boyfriend of three years, Johnny Dex Barbara, in St. Barths on November 16. She wore a custom Zuhair Murad bridal gown to the ceremony.

Not too much is known about the groom, except for the fact that his sister Alexis Barbara Isaias is the founder of the fashion label Alexis. The two began dating in 2016 and in June 2018 he proposed by writing the words "Marry Me?" in the sand at the beach, showing the message to Windsor on a private helicopter ride. "When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this.... this was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world!" Windsor captioned her Instagram photo of the proposal .

Loading View on Instagram

At the wedding, the couple was joined by fellow Victoria's Secret angels Olivia Culpo , Nadine Leopold, and Shanina Shaik, who made headlines earlier this summer when she mentioned that she believed the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would be canceled for 2019 (and considering the company's laundry list of issues that have come to light in the [ast year, from an executive making transphobic remarks and refusing to cast transgender and plus-sized models in the fashion show to an insidious Jeffrey Epstein connection , her hunch made a lot of sense at the time).

With a hashtag that read "#DEVotedtoDEX" the 25-year-old supermodel immortalized her nuptials on Instagram, as did her friends Culpo, Leopold, Shaik, and actress Cara Santana, who was also in attendance at the island ceremony.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

