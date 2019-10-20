Jennifer Lawrence , 29, and Cooke Maroney, 34, were official wed last night in the eyes of God, the law, and Kris Jenner . The Oscar-winning actress and the director of the Gladstone 64 gallery became engaged in February after less than a year of dating, and held their wedding at a Gilded Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Around 150 guests, including Jenner, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Amy Schumer, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, and Sienna Miller (who came with her own art gallery exec boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner), were in attendance, according to TMZ and People .

Though the public has yet to see clear photos, Lawrence married in a costume gown from Dior. Which should be of little surprise. Lawrence often wears the brand on the red carpet and is the face of the brand's Joy fragrance.

Maroney has kept a pretty low profile while dating Lawrence. The pair are spotted out and about in New York frequently, but they've yet to make their debut on a red carpet as a couple. The relationship also developed during a planned break in Lawrence's Hollywood career. However, Lawrence hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about it. "I started with the basics. ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’" Lawrence said on Catt Sadler's Naked podcast earlier this year . "It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.” (Though, it's not clear whether Lawrence will go by the name publicly, and it's not lost on portions of the internet that the moniker "Jennifer Maroney" bears a close resemblance to a certain character from 30 Rock .)

The venue was a home owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of jewelry brand Alex and Ani. Known as Belcourt , the home was restored to resemble Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. A rehearsal dinner was reportedly held at Italian restaurant Scarpetta Newport.

