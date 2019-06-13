Cassie and celebrity trainer Alex Fine have not yet made their first official joint public appearance, but they are publicly announcing that they will be welcoming a child together.

The couple was officially linked in December 2018, about two months after Cassie reportedly broke things off with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Diddy, with whom she was romantically involved for roughly a decade . She made the new relationship Instagram official right around New Year's Eve, when the she and Fine celebrated the end of the year together along with Cassie's mom.

As most millennial couples expecting a child are wont to do, both Cassie and Fine decided to reveal their big news via matching Instagram posts, complete with lengthy captions detailing their feelings about their new baby.

Fine, the 26-year-old professional bull rider and personal trainer best known for his work with the cast of Riverdale , also shared two posts announcing the pregnancy: one with a "Letter to Cassie" in the caption and the other with a "Letter to my Daughter." In his letter to Cassie, Fine wrote, "You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life."

"I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother…then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable," he wrote in the caption of the second post.

The 32-year-old model and musician shared an Instagram post of her own announcing her pregnancy. "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever," she captioned the photograph of herself and Fine.

While she shared her pregnancy news on the main feed, she also shared a video of herself in the recording studio on Instagram Stories. Her last mixtape was already called RockaByeBaby, but perhaps her baby girl is giving her some inspiration for the next one.

