Cassie is starting the new year with a new man.

When the 32-year-old model-slash-musician broke up with Diddy after an 11-year on-again-off-again relationship in October 2018, it was shocking. The two had been spotted at the Met Gala earlier in the year, and the Grammys before that, looking happy to be together, and for some, they were an ultimate pairing, or "couple goals," as they say. But here we are, three months later, and it appears that Cassie has moved on from Diddy in a major way.

Her new man, Alex Fine (there’s no pun there, his last name really is Fine), is a 25-year-old celebrity trainer, best known for his work with the Riverdale gang. According to a Vanity Fair profile of Fine, he went from playing college football in Michigan to searching for the name of the trainer who worked with Bradley Cooper for his role in American Sniper to living in Los Angeles as a professional trainer.

His fitness sessions with Mark Consuelos led him to the rest of the Riverdale cast and now he and Charles Melton live and train together. He spends so much time with the Riverdale crew that he often gets mistaken for a cast member of the show, which is understandable considering he does look like he could fit right in with the Riverdale Bulldogs.

Fine’s commitment to fitness also includes a somewhat atypical physical activity—bull riding. His Instagram is filled with photographs of the trainer in the midst of the rough-and-tough sport, making Fine something of a “California cowboy,” as he calls himself, citing "the mentality of it" as the reason behind why he rides.

Fine's Instagram bio also includes the title “Director of Health” for Hemp Hydrate, which is a CBD-infused water brand Fine partners with to fund his gym.

Fine has made the journey from training celebs to dating them. He recently appeared on Cassie’s Instagram (and all traces of her previous relationship appear to have been deleted or archived elsewhere), and showed off a shirtless snap of himself with the singer in the ocean on January 1 as confirmation of the new relationship for the new year.

