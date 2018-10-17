Prepare for the imminent release of "I Need a Girl (Part Three)." More than 10 years after they were first rumored to be dating, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie (née Casandra Ventura) have broken up. Though neither Diddy nor his team have commented on the news, Cassie's rep issued a statement to Love B. Scott this week confirming the breakup: "They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months." An unnamed source corroborated this report to People , adding, "The decision was amicable and they remain friends. Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career." Diddy, meanwhile, has reportedly been spotted spending time with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew, most recently at a Drake concert in Los Angeles, according to Love B. Scott .

Speculation initially arose that Diddy, 48, and Cassie, 32, were dating back in 2007, not long after she was signed to the rapper's Bad Boy Records label, per People . They didn't confirm their relationship until 2012, however, when Cassie tweeted that she'd been "committed 4 a long time," and Diddy, a few weeks later, posted a picture of the "Me & U" singer on Instagram with the caption, "I'm a very lucky man #knowthat."

In the years since they were first linked, the pair collaborated on several different projects. Not only are they both featured on 2008's "Swagga Like Puff" and 2009's "Must Be Love," but they also teamed up again in 2015 for a sexy action film-style advertisement for Diddy's 3AM fragrance. Though they rarely spoke about each other in public, they did appear on red carpets together on a fairly regular basis, perhaps most notably when they attended the 2017 Met Gala , where Diddy actually dared to repose on the staircase while watching Cassie strut her stuff for the cameras.

One of the few times that Cassie spoke about her longtime partner was in a 2013 interview with Madame Noire . When asked if Diddy had inspired her to build a far-reaching empire of her own, she replied, "Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience. Starting my own empire would be great. I'm trying to figure that out." Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her biggest tip for a successful relationship: "The key to maintaining any relationship—be it a romantic relationship or a friendship—is honesty and communication," she said.