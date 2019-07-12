Idris Elba Hints at What Was on Meghan Markle's Mystery Wedding Playlist

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was televised across the world last May, and has somehow continuously generated headlines since. The wedding reception that followed, however, was and has remained largely a covert affair. And while details are still slim, thanks to the reception's DJ, Idris Elba , we now have a teeny bit more of an idea of what went down that night. (That is, other than deigning to accept George Clooney's request for a dance .)

In case you haven't managed to catch one of his sets, yes: Idris Elba, actor, is also a DJ. As for how he ended up DJing this event in particular, he offered Ellen DeGeneres this explanation earlier this year: "Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJ’d, and he was like, 'Hey, man, what are you doing on the date?' And I was like, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?' I was like, 'Is this a joke? Are you joking?' And he’s, like, serious."

Elba kept mum about what exactly was on the royal playlist at the time, but this week, in an interview with BBC Radio1Xtra , he confirmed the rumors that the couple had their first dance to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)." According to Elba, "it went off."

The actor-slash-DJ also revealed that Markle sent him "a playlist with some bare tunes on it" to help him prep. From the sound of it, Markle, who grew up in California, has been sticking to her roots: "There was some West Coast on it, that's all I'm saying!" Elba said. The host prodded Elba for more details, suggesting Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Snoop Dogg. Alas, Elba declined to confirm or deny. "I am not saying nothing," he said, before casually suggesting, "but seriously, ask Meghan and Harry."

In the year since the royal wedding, Elba has become a married man himself; this past April, he tied the knot with the model Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly missed the wedding, as Meghan was preparing to give birth to baby Archie at the time, but according to the Daily Mail , the couple did send an extravagant gift—a $9,000 artwork by the Connor Brothers—in their stead.

