It’s only been one year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot, but their royal wedding has already been immortalized. After being the subject of a museum exhibit at Windsor Castle, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" has now traveled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland — and who better to walk you through it than Meghan and Harry?

The couple recorded the audio guide that accompanies the exhibit, which means visitors can get unique insight into the nuptials from the bride and groom themselves. “A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day,” Meghan says on the recording, per In Style . “We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate.”

Some of the items on display include Meghan’s already iconic wedding dress, as well as the uniform that Harry wore, which was made by Dege & Skinner, located on London’s Savile Row. “I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms,” he says about what inspired him to pick that particular uniform. “It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day.”

Harry also found time to joke about the huge amount of children who were involved in the wedding party. “We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!”

As for Meghan and Harry's immediate family, the two royals recently welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. And Prince Harry is already in full dad mode, having worn a jacket that was emblazoned with "Daddy" immediately after the birth of their son and wasted no time joking about his first son. "His looks are changing every single day, so who knows," Harry said in his first interview as a dad. "He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well.” Now Harry is sharing that same witty sense of humor with visitors at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

