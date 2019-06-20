In a move that sounds like it comes straight from the Game of Thrones playbook, the royal houses of Cambridge and Sussex have announced that they will no longer share joint custody of the Royal Foundation , the charity organization headed by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

The announcement of the Royal Foundation separation comes weeks after it was confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry have already not only formally split up their courts, with Prince Harry moving his office from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace, but their residences as well, with the Sussexes moving to Windsor . To add insult to injury, this announcement also comes after the rumors that Prince Philip reportedly told Prince Harry not to marry Meghan Markle back when they were still dating. The decision to split up the foundation was apparently mutual, however, and the couples are still scheduled to appear together at royal engagements in the future, according to palace aides waving off rumors of a rift between the foursome.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through the Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better,” a spokesperson from the palace said in an official statement about the foundation's restructuring.

Some of the Royal Foundation's initiatives include the mental health program Heads Together; the United Kingdom's first text-based crisis support service, called Shout; and the Invictus Games. According to an official statement , the Royal Foundation will remain the main channel for charity and philanthropy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but both couples will continue to work on Heads Together in the future.

After the restructuring of the Royal Foundation takes place, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely set up their own charitable foundation with what a spokesperson for the palace calls "transitional operating support." So, until Meghan and Harry start their own organization—which could begin before the end of the year—they will still share some overlap with William and Kate.

Severing ties from the Royal Foundation might be the final straw in the separation of the royal foursome, although sources from People insist that this is the "natural progression" of things, and not necessarily an official breakup of the two Dukes. If anything, William and Kate should have seen this coming after Harry and Meghan launched their own separate Instagram account.

