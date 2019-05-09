It’s been three days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but Prince Harry has been in dad mode for quite some time. He really dialed it up, however, at a pre-event for the 2020 Invictus Games in the Hague, Netherlands, wearing a jacket that read “Daddy.”

The prince was all smiles hosting the event ahead of the Invictus Games, which the he created to celebrate wounded, injured, and sick veterans and armed services personnel. That was especially the case when he was given a onesie that read “Invictus Games” for baby Archie. As for new mom Markle, she didn’t attend this year’s event; she was likely spending quality time with Archie after giving birth on Monday, May 6. Last year, though, Markle was not only in attendance at the actual games, she also took a photo of Prince Harry rehearsing his speech on an empty stage, which was posted on the @kensingtonroyal Instagram—a year before she and Prince Harry would launch their own account, @SussexRoyal.

The couple were beaming in their most recent appearance together, when they introduced Archie to the world in a video interview. “Parenting is amazing,” Prince Harry said. “It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

He also brought some dad jokes to the interview, saying, “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.… He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well.”

He was just as sentimental when he announced the birth of Archie the day before, saying, “I’m very happy to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.… How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”