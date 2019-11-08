It’s easy to get fatigued by Hollywood’s habit of remaking, rebooting, or repurposing classic movies for modern audiences, especially when it comes at the expense of totally original ideas that may never see the light of day. But every once in a while, Hollywood gets it right, and when news started circulating that Amazon was developing a comedy series based on A League of Their Own , it felt like one of those times.

Well, it turns out our instincts were right. News broke on Friday that none other than Abbi Jacobson will star in the 30-minute pilot episode, which she’s been developing alongside Amazon and Mozart in the Jungle writer and producer Will Graham. According to the Hollywood Reporter , D’Arcy Carden, who appeared on Jacobson’s beloved Comedy Central hit Broad City , will also star.

The two will play sisters and teammates on the Rockford Peaches, a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. According to Amazon’s official logline, the show will begin with the league’s formation in 1943 and will follow the players as they “struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States.”

While Jacobson and Carden won’t play the sisters immortalized by Geena Davis and Lori Petty (both of whom reportedly gave Jacobson their blessing), the show, like Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 movie, will focus on what Amazon describes as a “a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball." Let the campaigning for Madonna , Tom Hanks, and Rosie O’Donnell cameos officially start now.

