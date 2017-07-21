American Horror Story fans, brace yourselves. Ryan Murphy, the show's creator/fearless leader, has finally confirmed the title for the much-anticipated seventh season of the anthology. The name is — drumroll, please — American Horror Story: Cult. Yes, Cult . Seems that it would be inevitable, really.

Ryan shared the new info on Thursday night at Comic Con in San Diego, naturally, before posting it to Twitter. And in addition to shedding light on the theme, he also announced the premiere date for the next installment of the fright fest: September 5, 2017.

Furthermore, the first teaser for season seven was released in conjunction with the news, and it features a couple of the hints Murphy dropped on social media over the past several months. The trailer features a downward shot of a crowd of creepy clowns all swaying together in a cult-like fashion around one clown in the center, who looks up only to release a swarm of bees from his mouth. The showrunner has previously taken to Instagram to reveal a sneak peek at a clownlike elephant monster and that Twisty the Clown of AHS: Freak Show fame would return for season seven. A maybe-leaked teaser featuring a clown also recently surfaced online. Plus, who could forget that haunting image of a bee-covered human that Murphy posted as a clue earlier this week?

All this aside, it's still not totally clear what the now-confirmed cult theme actually means , or how it relates to the 2016 election, as Murphy previously confirmed . He's previously noted that the season's events will begin on election night, but so far, not much has come to light about AHS: Cult 's political tie-in. What we do know? Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham , Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Adina Howard are all confirmed to appear.

American Horror Story: Cult will debut on FX on September 5 at 10 P.M.

Related: American Horror Story Is Officially Down One Monster

See What's Trending in W Video: