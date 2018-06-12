Celebrity run-ins out in the wild have about a 50-50 chance of going awry. Thankfully, Andrew Garfield is here to give a master class in how to give good optics when interacting with fans as an off-duty A-lister. The Under the Silver Lake star became an unwitting Twitter moment when a fan approached him while they were dining at the same restaurant. Sometime over the course of their meeting, he decided to record a video for the fan's son, who in turn put it up on Twitter for all to see.

"Hi Ian, you have a very sweet mother who doesn't mind crossing boundaries over lunch tables," he says in the video uploaded by Twitter user Ian Palmer (@itsianpalmer). "I hear you're sick and you didn't get to go out last night. Get better. Sending love. This is Andrew Garfield, by the way."

Palmer gave a succinct rundown of the situation in the caption, writing, "My mom had lunch in the same restaurant as Andrew Garfield today and this is what followed." After the video gained quite a bit of traction on Twitter (it currently sits at almost 4,500 retweets and 19,000 likes), he quipped, "Now where’s my Buzzfeed article, 'This Guy’s Mom Saw Andrew Garfield in a Restaurant and You Won’t Believe What Happened Next' ???"

Palmer's sister, Emily (@palmeremily6), also weighed in, tweeting, "Andrew Garfield politely throwing shade at my mother 12 hours after winning a Tony is my favorite part of today so far."

As Emily notes, Garfield did, indeed, win a Tony shortly before his starring role in this viral video. On Sunday, the actor scored the Tony Award for best leading actor for his turn as Prior Walter in Angels in America , according to Vanity Fair. He took the opportunity to dedicate the award to the "countless L.G.B.T.Q. people who have fought and died to protect that spirit, to protect that message: for the right to live and love as we are created to."

“We are all sacred, and we all belong,” he continued in the speech, referencing the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple's wedding, according to Vanity Fair. “So let’s all just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!”

