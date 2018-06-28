Angelina Jolie may not have gotten the nod for the royal wedding , but suffice it to say, if she had, she would have had the perfect outfit.

Jolie stepped out in London on Thursday looking more like Duchess Meghan Markle than the Girl Interrupted star. She attended the Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael at St. Paul's Cathedral wearing a custom ivory cowl neck Ralph & Russo dress, according to People . She accessorized the look with matching ivory gloves, a golden brooch, and silver bag. The actress also went full royal style, finishing her look with a traditional British fascinator set atop her (oddly, not messy ) bun.

The Queen was also expected to attend the event, but had to pull out at the last minute due to a summer cold, The Daily Mail reports. At the end of the service, Jolie took some time to meet fans, and even posed for a few photos.

Though she and Queen Elizabeth didn't get to spend time together at the dedication, the two are technically old pals (or at least, as close to "old pals" as one can be with the leader of the British Commonwealth). In 2014, the Queen granted her honorary Damehood for her services to U.K. foreign policy and her work on the campaign to end sexual violence in war zones.

Pinterest Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In a recent documentary titled The Queen's Green Planet , Jolie spoke highly of the British monarch and the work that she's done. "You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures,” she said.

Related: Angelina Jolie, Renaissance Woman, Can Also Fly and Land a Plane