Younger siblings tend to have it easier, (just ask any older sibling), but not when you're Anwar Hadid , whose older sisters include Gigi and Bella Hadid —two of the world's most sought-after supermodels. Granted, Anwar has it pretty easy in the grand scheme of things. And if anything, his last name helps more than hurts. But as a young aspiring model himself, he's perhaps the most underrated, and overshadowed, of the super siblings.

Today, Hadid turns 18-years-old, and he's already accomplished a lot. In February 2016, he was signed to IMG Models—the same agency that reps his sisters—and in addition to walking the runway for brands like Moschino and Philipp Plein, he’s also done campaigns for Hugo by Hugo Boss, Tommy Jeans , (Gigi happens to be the face of Tommy Hilfiger), as well as Zadig & Voltaire.

Our favorite runway moment of Hadid's, however, has to be when he walked in Rihanna's Spring 2017 Fenty x Puma runway show in Paris wearing a mesh do-rag, buckle belt choker, and lace-up sweatpants. He didn't look too happy about it, but maybe that's his Blue Steel.

Pinterest From left to right: Zadig & Voltaire, Hugo Boss, Fenty x Puma, Moschino. Frazer Harrison

In May, Hadid also attended the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art with his mother, the former model and now mom-ager, Yolanda Hadid . This was perhaps his biggest red carpet moment, yet. But once again, his sisters upstaged him.

Pinterest Yolanda and Anwar Hadid at the 2017 Met Gala. Getty Images

When he's not modeling, hitting the red carpet, or tagging along with his sisters and their famous friends, Hadid is with his girlfriend and fellow-model, Nicola Peltz . Based on their constant stream of couple Instagrams, these two are very much in the full swing of young love. And they come from similar backgrounds: Nicola is the younger sister of the actor and model, Will Peltz.

Loading View on Instagram

Another thing we learned from Hadid's Instagram is that he has tattoos on his hand, one of which includes the letters O.Y.L., which stand for "Own Your Light."

If that isn't a younger sibling mantra, we don't know what is.

Model Gigi Hadid Reveals the Secret to Her Signature Runway Walk