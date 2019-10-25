Classic Versace scents like Blue Jeans and Red Jeans may be many a fragrance fan's introduction to designer perfumes, but, now, the Italian house is stepping up its olfactory game.

This morning, Versace announced six new upscale unisex scents under the collective label "Atelier Versace Fragrance," and all are on sale today. Floral-, fruit-, and wood-forward, the collection was developed by five different fragrance-makers, with each perfume based around a specific ingredient. With names like 'Jasmin au Soleil,' 'Éclat de Rose,' 'Figue Blanche,' 'Santal Boisé,' 'Cédrat de Diamante' and 'Vanille Rouge,' the gilded Medusa-capped bottles will retail for $330.

Loading View on Instagram

Not to be confused with other Versace brand perfumes that are already on the market, the haute perfumes were designed with the ethos of creating an immersive experience as bespoke as the brand’s couture. It's also the Versace's first major fragrance launch since being acquired by Michael Kors' parent company Capri Holdings late last year.

"This is a new milestone for Versace that stems from the idea that every woman and man is different and that, in the same way that they like to get their dress made-to-measure, that's even more true when it comes to fragrances," Donatella Versace told WWD .

Versace is hardly the first high fashion brand to set its sights on genderless beauty—look no further than Harry Style’s Gucci campaign for their unisex fragrance, Mémoire d’une Odeur, this past summer. It does, however, continue to support a shift in how luxury brands are approaching inclusivity and gender fluidity in beauty, not just on the runway.

Related: An Appreciation of Donatella Versace's Iconic Quotes