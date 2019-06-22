Aubrey Plaza may be starring in the slasher film Child's Play , but her approach to red carpet style is anything but.

With this weekend's release of Child's Play , a 2019 follow-up to the '90s Chucky series, and the upcoming season three premiere of Legion , the actress has been making the rounds on the red carpet for the past couple of months, and one thing has become clearer than ever: don't sleep on Plaza's sense of style. She may be known for playing characters who lean into deadpan humor ( Parks & Recreation 's April Ludgate, Ingrid Goes West 's Ingrid Thorburn, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 's Julie Powers*, or even the voice of the late Grumpy Cat come to mind), but Plaza's approach to fashion feels playful and fresh every time she steps on a red carpet, whether she's glammed up or serving a more casual ensemble.

Earlier this spring, when she celebrated the tenth anniversary of Parks and Recreation at the Paley Center in Los Angeles, Plaza appeared in a witchy, semi-sheer black minidress.

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza at the Parks and Recreation tenth anniversary event. Jean Baptiste Lacroix

She then turned heads in not just one, but two looks for WonderCon, an annual comic book and science fiction convention in Anaheim. The first look appears to take inspiration from the yin and yang symbol. The second look is a casual blazer and denim combo, with her Child's Play co-star, Gabriel Bateman.

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza on day one of WonderCon. Paul Butterfield

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza and Child's Play co-star Gabriel Bateman on day two of WonderCon. Paul Butterfield

Later this spring, she turned up at the block party launch for The Marc Jacobs in SoHo, with a preppy knit top and blue corduroy skirt.

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza at The Marc Jacobs block party. Dimitrios Kambouris

For the Los Angeles premiere of Legion , a series in which Plaza plays a super-villain, she appeared in a strapless, green floral Prada cocktail dress with her co-star Dan Stevens .

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza at the Los Angeles premiere of Legion. Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Days later, she turned up in a sparkling black and white Miu Miu minidress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards , where she presented the golden popcorn statuette for Best Comedic Performance to Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek .

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Emma McIntyre

Showing up to the Child's Play premiere in Hollywood on June 19th, Plaza leaned into her penchant for florals with a voluminous Carolina Herrera Resort 2020 dress.

Pinterest Aubrey Plaza at the Child's Play premiere. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But don't be fooled by her sweet, cheery disposition and brightly colored ensemble on the carpet—Plaza cut a striking figure by paying homage to the movie's main character, that terrifying child-torturing Chucky doll, by wearing a knife as a barrette in her hair.

Pinterest Kevin Winter

Related: Aubrey Plaza on Why She Loves Her Legion Superpowers and Playing a Villain on TV