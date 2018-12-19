The holidays bring about a certain dress code that only comes once a year. For an entire month, you are free to wear all the velvet, sparkle, and red and green that your heart desires (of course, you are more than welcome to do that the rest of the year, too—but why?). Anyway, the experts agree. "The holidays are the perfect time to add some excitement to your ensemble, whether it’s with a pop of metallic or a bit of sparkle," said Shira Suveyke, president of Shopbop, at the fashion e-tailer's holiday party. "It’s such a festive time of year where everyone has reason to celebrate."

Her pick for the best holiday trend? "Hands down, sequins! We’re all used to seeing sequin party dresses, but what I’m personally excited about are the unexpected sequin joggers, blazers, and other ready-to-wear items that we are seeing for the season." One special guest at the party agreed—Awkwafina , who noted that there is "no such thing as too much sparkle."

That was certainly the case for the actress's banner year . Over the past 12 months, the 29-year-old shot to the forefront of pop culture, thanks to scene-stealing roles in two of the summer's biggest blockbusters, Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians , the latter of which just received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Ensemble. "[It was] instant water works," she said of the nomination. But before the awards, and another jam-packed year , the actress was looking forward to celebrating the holidays with family and, hopefully, dressing up as Santa Claus. Here, her very particular guide to holiday dressing.

What are your plans for the holidays?

Hopefully seeing my grandma.

What would you wear to a holiday party this year?

I’ve always wanted to dress as Santa Claus to a holiday party.

What are your do's and don'ts for dressing for the holidays?

Do wear anything. But don’t be naked, cause it’s cold.

What is your stance on ugly Christmas sweaters?

I don’t care for mass-produced ugly sweaters but instead the actual ugly sweaters your parents forced you to wear, a la Bridget Jones .

Is there such a thing as too much sparkle during the holidays?

There is no such thing as “too much sparkle.”

What are you asking for this holiday season?

Health, happiness, and a mop-combo-Roomba.

What is your dream red carpet outfit?

Like I said, always wanted to dress as Santa Claus.

