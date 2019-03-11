Behati Prinsloo's , model and wife of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, is going full P!nk with her latest look, raspberry sherbet-colored locks already ready for Spring. She first revealed the new 'do on Sunday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself in bed wearing Doc Marten boots, black PVC pants and a green plaid shirt. Aptly captioned "The 90s called.....," this photo definitely reminds us of the grunge aesthetic.

In fact, let's take a moment to consider the many things Prinsloo looks like in this (quite cute) picture:

Kurt Cobain with pink hair. Frances Bean Cobain with pink hair. Jane Lane and Daria Morgendorffer's missing third friend. Captain Marvel in the scene where Nick Fury tells her she looks like someone's niece. If Liz Phair and Beck had a child. Gwen Stefani borrowing her brother's clothes. In short, it's a mood.

Prinsloo tagged Lorenn Aadine Van Gorder in the post, so presumably she's the stylist responsible for the new shade.

Also on Sunday, Prinsloo went shopping in Beverley Hills wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt over a long-sleeved t-shirt and small black sunglasses, so she's committed to this '90s aesthetic. She took her daughter Dusty Rose Levine along with her, and we can't help but point out that "dusty rose" is a pretty perfect name for Prinsloo's new hair color. Is there room for two Dusty Roses in the Levine family, or will someone have to pick up a jar of Manic Panic ASAP?

