After giving birth to her first child last year with husband Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo is continuing her return to modeling in a big way. In fact, she's landed her first major beauty camapign as the new face SK-II skincare products.

The model will star in the luxury beauty brand's #onebottleawayfrom campaign, Elle reports. She joins actress Li Qin and singer Choi Soo Young, and the three stars will document their SK-II induced skin transformations over social media.

“It’s a great partnership,” the model tells PeopleStyle . “I’m super excited to be part of their ‘One Bottle Away From’ campaign. SK-II is such an iconic skin care brand, and for me being part of it is such an honor. I think for every girl out there, you always want to be part of something that you actually believe in.”

She teased the partnership in an Instagram post on Tuesday, with a photo of her posing with SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence, a model/makeup artist/fan favorite . "Hi everyone 👋🏼 I've been using @skii #FacialTreatmentEssence over the past few weeks to prep for something exciting, stay tuned! #onebottleawayfrom #inpartnershipwithskii," she wrote.

In a video for the campaign, the new mom discusses how she plans to use SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence to help her prepare to go back to work. "I've been gone for a while getting used to being a mother. It has been an amazing journey so far," she says in the clip. "I'm going to be using a bottle of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence for the next few weeks to help me prepare for my comeback."

Though this is Prinsloo's first major campaign after becoming a mom, it's hardly her first time at the big-brand rodeo: She's a longtime Victoria's Secret Angel, as well as the face of Juicy Couture Fragrance.

