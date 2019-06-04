It might be almost half a decade since the last episode of Julian Fellowes Downton Abbey aired, but the hunger for the show is still strong as the hype around the upcoming movie indicates. The film isn't the only project that creator Fellowes is working on, though: He also has a miniseries about another wealthy English family in the works called Belgravia , named after his 2016 book, and the first photos have debuted.

Judging by them, the show will be putting the "drama" in period drama — and serve as a solid continuation of the world Fellowes loves most to write about, well after the September 20 premiere of the Downton Abbey film. In the first pictures from the set, ITV and Epix's Belgravia appears to have nailed the aesthetic of its 19th century setting. In the first photos, we get to see a suited up Alice Eve and Philip Glenister. The decadence in Downton Abbey exists in Belgravia as well, as its named after one of London's wealthiest areas.

As Fellows described of the Trenchard family the six-part miniseries follows, while in conversation with NPR, "They're sort of symbolic of the time that was coming, [father] James is very ambitious, he's been the supplier to Wellington ... It was a period where the Empire was expanding, we had more and more markets we could supply, and all of this was generating new fortunes, new men. And these powerful new middle-class rich people were taking the reins."

Likewise, the show's official description suggests that not everything is as it seems in this world. " Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century," it reads, per Town & Country . "When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighborhood." As for the premiere date, that you will have to wait on.