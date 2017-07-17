If that trendy lob haircut you got in the spring is growing out and sticking to your neck this summer, take a page out of Bella Hadid 's playbook: The star appears to have recently cut her collarbone-length locks into a layered bob.

Eagle-eyed LuxyFashion , a self-proclaimed "style/mood/vision board" on Instagram, was among the first to notice the subtle cut. "Her new hair!!! she looks so good!" the account captioned two photos of Bella walking around New York City. In the pics, the supermodel wears ripped white jeans and a white tank top that highlights her newly shorter 'do, a choppy cut that reaches just past her jawbone.

Not long after LuxyFashion pointed out the subtle transformation on Monday, Bella herself posted a video on her Instagram in which she smizes at the camera and ruffles her glossy brown hair, showing off her bouncier and undoubtedly more lightweight summer style. "New York state of mind," the 20-year-old captioned the clip.

Bella also posted a few photos on Sunday that, upon closer inspection, appear to have been snapped post-haircut. One, captioned, "888 my number," is a mirror selfie by Bella in a crepe shop in Greece, while the other , captioned, "coming home mama," shows her sitting on a private jet with a face mask on. Although the bucket hat on her head and sweater tied around her shoulders make it difficult to see her hair, a few of Bella's new layers are still visible.

Although this chic new lob definitely seems like a permanent change, Bella has been known to try on temporary styles for a night or two at a time. Earlier this month, for the Maison Margiela show at Couture Fashion Week, a thick layer of gold glitter was painted all over the model's head, making her brunette locks look platinum blonde. And in March, Bella opted for a ringlet style that disappeared almost as suddenly as it debuted. Apparently, there's no hairdo this style chameleon can't pull off.

