Fashion campaign queen Bella Hadid has just scored yet another major modeling gig for a coveted brand—this time of the beauty variety. Mega makeup brand NARS has tapped the younger Hadid sister to star in its Powermatte and Fall 2017 campaign and gave her an ultra-chic rocker makeover to boot.

According to a press release, the photo shoot was "inspired by the rebellion and self-expression of the Rock and Roll era." The images feature Bella sporting a shag haircut à la Joan Jett, along with a smudged eye look and plunging leather ensemble. The pics are meant to showcase "the idea of effortlessness that’s both bold and sultry."

"The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important. I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte," said NARS founder and creative director François Nars, who photographed Hadid and model Justin Gossman for the campaign.

The just-launched Powermatte Lip Pigment, described as "liquefied pigment and zero-gravity feel deliver infinite matte color saturation with ultra-flexible long-wear," is available in 20 matte shades.

Hadid told Harper's Bazaar Australia of the campaign, "François Nars has such beautiful energy. He's taken so many iconic photographs, so for me to have the opportunity to work with him was a dream come true. I knew it was going to be an amazing shoot because of how iconic François is, and the level of creativity he puts into the makeup and his photographs. It is incredible!"

See more from Bella Hadid's edgy shoot in the photos and behind-the-scenes video below:

