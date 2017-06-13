Whether she's on the runway or the red carpet , Bella Hadid really commits. Apparently, the same goes for when the model takes the mic at a good old-fashioned karaoke session.

Hadid, clad in a black-and-white ensemble, dropped by Chrome Hearts' "Family Dinner" on Monday night in New York City, and at some point during the evening's festivities, she grabbed a microphone and got down to Kanye West's "Fade," whilst surrounded by a squad of girls. Lucky for us, one savvy social media user captured Hadid's performance on Instagram.

Of course, this isn't the first time Hadid has imitated a rap star. She and her fellow supermodel sister Gigi Hadid showed off their lyrical stylings to the tune of Nicki Minaj's "Starships" backstage at last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—a performance passable enough that Minaj herself posted video of the two singing her track to Instagram.

So might we expect a similar shout-out from Kanye West? Not likely, considering the rapper quietly deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts in early May. But still, we feel comfortable saying that we love when Bella does karaoke about as much as Kanye loves Kanye.

Now watch Bella Hadid taking a bubble bath and playing Jenga: