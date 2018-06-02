Are you ready for an aggressively 21st-century sentence? Benedict Cumberbatch and his Uber driver apparently saved a Deliveroo guy. According to British paper The Sun , Uber driver Manuel Dias picked up the Sherlock Holmes star and his wife Sophie Hunter to take them to a club in London. “I went to turn down into Marylebone High Street and we saw four guys were pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist," recalled Dias. “My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in."

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest," said Dias of the incident. It's unclear exactly how two men fought off four muggers, but it may have helped that one of the rescuers was a huge movie star. “He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone’...It was only then I recognised Benedict. Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," continued Dias, adding, "They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn’t injured. Then I think they also re­cognised it was Be­ne­dict and ran away."

See, this is why celebrities shouldn't ever wear disguises. What if they need to help someone?

“Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured," Dias summarized. “He asked the rider how he was and when he said, ‘I’m OK’ Benedict just hugged him.”

Add to that the fact that Dr. Strange is one of the most watchable of the recent Marvel movies and the conclusion is clear: Benedict Cumberbatch rocks!

Related: Filming Doctor Strange Made Benedict Cumberbatch Question "What the Hell I'm Doing for a Living"