As the due date for Beyoncé's twins creeps closer and closer, the star is understandably making the most of daughter Blue Ivy's final days as an only child — and what better way than with an early summer day spent playing in the sun? The pair, clad in chic swimsuits and accessories, shared an adorable mommy-daughter moment on Memorial Day, documented by Beyoncé on her Instagram account late Monday night.

In the sweet photo, Beyoncé's arms are wrapped tightly around Blue, who sits comfortably on the built-in toddler-size chair created by her mom's growing baby bump. Blue looks down at Beyoncé, seemingly ready to swat away a big smooch from the Lemonade singer. Beyoncé captioned the photo with the simple yet patriotic combination of the grinning smiley face and American flag emojis.

The stylish 5-year-old sported a pink patterned one-piece swimsuit and a blue-and-white straw hat decorated with matching pom-poms. She completed the look with metallic gold temporary tattoos on her arm and wrist and a red star artfully tatted onto her shin.

Beyoncé opted for a royal blue bump-baring bikini and matching sheer cover-up. Although she didn't join her daughter in dabbling in temporary tattoos, Beyoncé's gold jewelry, metallic nails and red lips perfectly coordinated with Blue's body art. Her hip-length hair was down and crimped, and she wore minimal makeup besides the bright red pop of lipstick.

This isn't the first time the dynamic duo have coordinated their outfits throughout Beyoncé's pregnancy. Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, the pair sported matching green floral-print Dolce & Gabbana dresses for a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

And in March, when the Carter ladies attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood, they wore similar green Gucci dresses — although Blue wisely chose Converse instead of her mom's sky-high Alaïa heels.

