So Beyoncé Bought a Church in New Orleans

While listening to Beyoncé can be akin to a spiritual experience, there isn't actually a church in Bey's name... until now? Beyoncé just purchased an attractive stone church in New Orleans, so we can now all convert and move to the Big Easy. According to TMZ , "Queen Bey's the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church -- which is more than 100 years old -- was listed at $850,000 ... but it's unclear if she got a divine discount." Beyoncé and her sister Solange both already own residential properties in the city, so maybe they're investing in the community.

And don't worry, her purchase didn't displace some put-upon congregation, like those nuns Katy Perry kept trying to evict from a convent (RIP that one nun! ). Per TMZ , "We're told Beyonce's church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away." Morbid, but understandable.

All in all, we don't have a ton of information to go on with this latest purchase. Is it an investment? Is she going to flip it? Does she just want the land? Will she turn the building into a museum or performance space, or install a ministry where every hymn is "Halo?"

We're reminded of the opening scenes of Jay-Z's "Family Feud" video, which finds him, Bey and Blue Ivy attending church together, seeking solace and inspiration and Grace. Hmm . Beyoncé tends to keep her plans pretty quiet so her projects make a big splash when they actually debut, so hopefully we'll know more about what she has in store soon. In the meantime... praise Bey.

