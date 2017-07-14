While you were fawning over pictures of Sir and Rumi last night, Beyoncé was quietly having her first public night on the town since giving birth. (Intentional distraction? Perhaps.)

The singer was spotted for the first time since giving birth to her twins exactly one month ago. On the same evening, she revealed the first-ever photo of her new babies to Instagram (she was wearing a cape by Palomo Spain for the photo shoot).

She chose a light-toned ensemble, consisting of a high-waisted light pink miniskirt and white bell-sleeve blouse, paired with matching light pink heeled sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a similarly toned fur handbag. The 35-year-old mother of three and her husband Jay Z were reportedly headed to an event for Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in Los Angeles, according to People . Though images of her exit show her in the killer platform heels, she was also spotted entering the venue wearing a pair of black strappy sandals.

BACKGRID

Update: Bey posted the pics herself on Instagram, and they give us a much better view.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

People also reported that the duo stuck around for less than an hour, sneaking out 20 minutes after the now-famed photograph was posted on Beyoncé's social media account—that has since amassed almost 8 million "likes." Welcome back to the spotlight, Queen B.

