As the model and actress Kim Porter was laid to rest in her home town of Columbus, Georgia on Saturday, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter posted a sweet tribute to her departed friend on Instagram. In keeping with Beyoncé's commitment to the grid, she posted three images: one seemingly from a yearbook, a family shot, and a red carpet shot of Porter and her twins. The only caption reads "Heaven couldn’t wait for you. 🙏🏾," a line from Knowles' song about loss from her eponymous album.

In under 24 hours, each of the Instagram pictures has been liked over a million times, as fans look for a way to show their support for Porter's loved ones online.

The love between Beyoncé and the Porter ladies appears to be mutual; just two months ago, Porter took her three daughters to the On The Run II tour in San Diego (at least, that's what we've pieced together from the timestamp and tour schedule ), where they met the singer backstage. Porter, too, used a Beyoncé lyric as a caption at the time: "Who runs the WORLD @beyonce .. GIRLS !!!! Can’t tell them nothing right now !!!"

A few days earlier, rapper Lil Kim posted her own Instagram tribute, a carousel of images and videos that show Porter playing the piano and laughing with family. Of her friend, Lil Kim wrote, "I’ve tried to write something so many times, but I can’t put into words how special @ladykp was. Oh my Kim. There are so many memories with the family and although you were talented at many things, you had one of the major roles and held down the family like none other. With today being about family, I can’t help but honor this amazing woman and the family. Hold your family tight a little longer today. I will always be there for my extended family. Thanks for all of your prayers ❤️ Rest in Paradise Kim Porter 🙏🏽"

Porter, who passed away last week at the age of 47, shared three daughters with Sean Combs, aka Diddy, and also raised her son Quincy Brown from a previous relationship with him. Though Porter and Diddy had an off-and-on romantic relationship for over a decade, they remained committed co-parents and friends. In a 2009 interview with Essence , Porter said, "Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me everyday and we talk."

See below for the touching tributes and the snap of Beyoncé with Porter's daughters:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kim Porter, Model and Ex of Diddy, Has Died at 47