Beyoncé is, quite obviously, a queen. The Queen Bey, to be precise. And now famed wax museum Madame Tussauds has formally acknowledged what the rest of the world has long known: that Beyoncé is a queen on par with (or, uh, better than) actual British royalty.

For a temporary exhibition, the museum placed a new Beyoncé statue dead center in its display of royals, right in between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. They moved Queen Elizabeth II somewhere else, in service of the royalty that is Beyoncé. This was the correct decision. As Buzzfeed reports , Madame Tussauds placed Beyoncé among the royals "to celebrate her musical royalty.”

The waxwork is refreshingly lifelike; it actually really, really looks like Beyoncé, unlike Madame Tussaud’s previous iteration of the God-like star. The last version looked like a white woman who bore little to none resemblance to Bey, a terrible error that the museum blamed on poor lighting . The whole thing was upsetting.

But this new Beyoncé is on point. She’s dressed in the one of the singer’s outfit from Beychella , a custom Balmain by Olivier Rousteing number designed to look like a cropped college sweatshirt. Her fist is lifted proudly in the air. The royal family is not worthy. None of us are worthy.

Steve Davies the General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, told The Daily Express that “Beyoncé is a living legend, rightly crowned Queen Bey by her legions of fans and industry insiders. If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé.”

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour and we think a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes,” he continued. “In the words of Beyoncé herself, Her Majesty is most definitely ‘irreplaceable’ so Queen Bey will take her spot for one day only before her figure moves to own our music stage.”