The Bird Box Craze Has Gone Too Far

It's great when a pop culture phenomenon comes along and gives everyone that too often experience of The Monoculture. It's less great when that film starts to become an annoying shorthand for "I have been on the Internet." And it's officially over-the-top and bad when people are injuring themselves. To wit: Bird Box . It started as a meme factory and evolved into a monster hit for Netflix. Now, it's everywhere and we can't escape it and we are ready for it to go away, please.

According the the Los Angeles Times , fans of the film have been descending en masse on the Monrovia, California home where part of the movie was filmed to take pictures recreating key moments. The owners of the seven-bedroom Craftsman were reportedly paid $12,000 for letting the filmmakers use the exterior of their home, not a bad price to make your block a tourist curiosity. But will people start ringing the doorbell one day? Probably. People are dumb.

Here's proof: The Bird Box Challenge! It's unclear what exactly the "challenge" is or how it's accomplished, but the gist is that people are blindfolding themselves and then trying to do difficult activities. With kids and dogs and innocent bystanders around. The official Netflix Twitter account even had to weigh in, tweeting, "Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Can you imagine going to the Emergency Room and writing on your intake form, "Reason for visit: Memes."?

Actually, we know who is to blame here. We know who took Bird Box from horror hit to The Thing Everyone Had To Have An Opinion On And Participate In. Her name is Kim Kardashian West. She tweeted about watching the movie and not coincidentally, all hell has broken loose. Be careful out there, and take off the blindfold, please.

