Blake Lively's Deadpool 2 Premiere Look Took a 'Bus Full of People' to Achieve

Blake Lively , queen of relatability , wants you to know that she did not #wakeuplikethis when she steps onto a red carpet — not even close. The actress attended the Deadpool 2 premiere on Monday night looking every part the A-list bombshell, pairing her black and red, Deadpool-inspired Brandon Maxwell gown with enormous Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and old-school Hollywood glam. Her long, blonde hair was styled into loose, side-parted mermaid waves, which she complemented with shimmery golden eyeshadow and a matte red lip. But on Wednesday, Lively debunked any rumors that she'd simply thrown something on for the event, explaining via Instagram that it took a baker's dozen's worth of hardworking people to achieve the gorgeous spectacle.

"Please, women at home, never forget it takes a bus full of people to make us look bangin' for red carpets. Thank you to my 🚌: @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @enamelle @ofirajewelz @lorraineschwartz @brandonmaxwell @judithleiberny @louboutinworld @chanelofficial @jacquieaiche @ronacolor (AND to @sophia.travaglia and @serafinosays for squeezing my ribs into my dress.) ...And you thought I was exaggerating with the whole 'bus' thing. 😆😊," she wrote.

Though it takes a village (or, you know, a bus) to get Lively ready for the red carpet, the one person she famously doesn't have on her team is a stylist. The star is known for coordinating all of her own looks, even when that means changing outfits seven times in a single day during Fashion Week. "I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative," she told WWD earlier this year about her passion for styling herself. "In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future."

In addition to her 13 hair, makeup, and outfit helpers, Lively's Deadpool 2 red carpet look also involved one other pretty important person: Her manicure featured a tiny, jewel-encrusted portrait of Deadpool himself, aka her husband, Ryan Reynolds . Lively posted another photo on Wednesday with a sweet caption showing how proud she is of Reynolds's work. "Can you tell I'm proud of my Deadpool? I mean my husband. I mean Deadpool. Honestly I can't tell the f@*#%ng difference..." she joked.

