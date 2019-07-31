After stealing the show in two of her mom's music videos and entering the singer-songwriter phase of her life at just seven years old, Blue Ivy Carter has now beat another personal and professional record.

When her mother, Beyoncé , put her on a track for The Lion King 's soundtrack, one can imagine she likely predicted her daughter's vocals would take social media by storm. On "Brown Skin Girl," Blue Ivy is given a writing credit and a composing credit, marking her first foray into songwriting (but not her first feature on a track recorded by one of her parents, as her mom's song "Blue" and dad's song ""Blue's Freestyle/We Family" would suggest).

Anyway, the song just took the 76th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 . Of course, it's not the first time a Beyoncé track has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 (it's actually the 64th time she's made it, inching closer and closer to beating her husband Jay-Z's 100 solo appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the entirety of his career). "Brown Skin Girl" however, is not number one on the charts; that title goes to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which recently broke a record by achieving 17 weeks at the top of the charts.

All the way back in 2012 when she lent some vocals to Jay-Z's "Glory" (where she was credited as B.I.C.) shortly after her birth, the Carters' first-born actually set a record at just a few days old by becoming the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart (the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop one). She's already mastered songwriting, composing, comedy , and photography , so at this rate, there seems to be nothing stopping the eldest Carter child from dropping a solo album, or at least a solo track or two, all on her own.

