Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single. According to court documents obtained by The Blast , a judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, despite the fact that they’re not officially divorced yet. “Both parents are focused on what’s best for the kids,” a source told People .

It’s been over two and a half years since the couple formerly known as Brangelina first filed for divorce . In the years since, Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a custody battle over their six children, while trying to decide how to best divide their considerable financial assets.

The couple made major progress in November of last year, when they reached a temporary agreement with regards to the custody of their children. At the time, a source told People that the agreement was meant to “keep things moving along in the right direction.”

Before that agreement was reached, reports surfaced that the custody battle between the two superstars had turned bitter. In August 2018, People obtained a court filing made by Jolie, in which she claimed that Pitt was not giving her enough child support. “The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children,” Jolie’s spokesperson told People at the time.

Following that statement. Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, said that Jolie’s filing was a “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” At that juncture, Pitt had reportedly paid Jolie $9 million since their initial split.

The couple have kept a relatively low public profile while the drama unfolds, especially compared to their time together. But now that they’re officially single it will be interesting to see if both Pitt and Jolie reclaim their rightful spots atop the Hollywood food chain.

