Brad Pitt may have won an Oscar, a SAG award, two Golden Globes, and an Emmy (among countless other titles and nominations), but his latest role is the real must-see: doomsday weatherman on The Jim Jeffries Show . Wearing a not-so-great tan suit, an ecru-colored button-down, and a particularly unfortunate brown printed tie, Pitt manages to make us wish he was actually our very own local weatherman.

Following President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement , Pitt made a very short appearance on the brand new Comedy Central show Tuesday night to provide a glimpse of our climate change forecast. In his presentation, he waves his hands in pretty much all directions of the parodied (though not entirely dishonest) map of the world. “So things are going to be getting warmer in, um, this area here…and this area here,” he says pointing to the map, which is ominously covered in little suns and lightning bolts.

The camera then pans back to Jeffries, who asks Pitt about any future forecasts. Pitt smiles and bluntly states, “There is no future.” Welp.

Pitt has for the most part remained out of the public eye while settling his divorce . He first began to re-emerge with a quick appearance at this year’s Golden Globes, and later, a cover spot on last month’s issue of GQ Style . In an interview with the magazine, he opened up about his time away from public view. “For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street,” he said.

One thing Pitt hasn’t kept hidden, however? His disagreement with many of President Trump’s policies. The actor previously spoke out against President Trump before he was elected in a September interview with T Magazine . “Man, I never thought [Brexit] would happen. Same way I can’t bring myself to think that Trump will be in charge. In the simplest terms, what brings us together is good, and what separates us is bad.... Coming from Oklahoma, southern Missouri, which leans more toward a Trump voice, I try to understand it.”

