Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 's relationship might not have stood the test of time, but the house they shared together while married has — and is stunning as evidenced by the photos of it that emerged when the estate recently hit the market. The five-bedroom, 12-bathroom Beverly Hills home can be yours for the cool price of $49 million.

What comes with that price tag? Other than the chance to purchase a piece of history and an architectural gem designed by the iconic Hollywood glamour-era area architect Wallace Neff, the home comes equipped with all kinds of amenities. There's a gated tennis court that has its own guest home, plus a screening room where you can rewatch the two actors' greatest hits. Not to mention, the home is fully renovated, and done so with plenty of charm — especially the kitchen with its checkerboard floors.

Built in 1934, the main home also includes an unbelievably large walk-in closet and an exercise room. Meanwhile, there's a dining room that fits 20 people and a bar room. Outdoors there is also a pool and plenty of photogenic landscaping. Plus, the home has two gated entries for when you need to dodge the pesky paparazzi.

Pitt and Aniston originally paid $12.5 million for the home back in 2001, and then sold it to a hedge fund manager, it's current owner, in 2006 for $22.5 million.

As for potential buyers, it's more than unlikely that Pitt and Aniston would ever repurchase the home together or move back in, as Pitt recently laughed off rumors that the pair were back on following his split from Angelina Jolie and hers from Justin Theroux . When a member of the paparazzi recently put Pitt on the spot about it, asking, “Everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back [together]?,” he replied, simply, “Oh, my God” and "have a good one!"

As for Aniston, she has recently said that she has "zero time" for new relationships," adding, "My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?"

In the meantime, Pitt and Aniston fans can relive the glory days of their relationship by browsing photos of the home they shared together, if not purchasing it.

